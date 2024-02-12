Announcing Diligenai: A Large Language Model Powered Financial Crime Compliance & Due Diligence Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Threat Digital, LLC announces the launch of DiligenAI, a new AI-powered solution designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in financial crime compliance and third-party due diligence.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Threat Digital, LLC, a leading provider of innovative data products for risk and compliance teams, proudly introduces DiligenAI, the first service to leverage large language models (LLMs) for identifying and summarizing risk information on companies or individuals. With its precision-driven fine-tuned AI models and real-time data feeds, DiligenAI cuts through the noise, offering actionable insights that empower organizations to navigate compliance challenges with confidence and efficiency.

Christian Focacci, Founder and CEO of Threat Digital, LLC, and a veteran in the risk and compliance technology field, asserts, "DiligenAI is a significant advancement in the risk intelligence space. It surpasses traditional database checks in coverage and offers a leap in speed and affordability compared to human due diligence. After six months of rigorous beta testing across diverse industries, with companies ranging from less than 50 employees to the Fortune 50, we're confident that DiligenAI exceeds the capabilities of any pre-existing solution and is an immediate way to leverage leading-edge AI to improve risk practices."

DiligenAI is a groundbreaking service designed to empower compliance professionals by utilizing custom models specifically tuned for financial crime compliance and third-party risk use cases. In contrast to consumer AI tools that may provide outdated or inaccurate information, DiligenAI stands by being able to deliver higher levels of accuracy, reliability, explainability which is crucial to this field.

Key Features of DiligenAI:

.Custom Models: Large language models tuned for financial crime complexities, ensuring relevance and precision.

.Real-Time Data Feeds: Provides the latest information for streamlined decision-making processes.

.User-Friendly Interface: Whether you're doing a quick name check or a deep-dive investigation, DiligenAI's intuitive interface simplifies the process.

.Seamless API Integration: Unlike other data providers, DiligenAI was built from the ground up to integrate with partner platforms.

DiligenAI encompasses AI models addressing a broad spectrum of compliance and third-party risks, including Adverse Media, Corruption and Bribery, State Ownership, Corporate Social Responsibility, Military End Use, Information Security, and Political Exposure.

Versatile Use Cases:

.Name Screening: Rapidly screen names for potential risks.

.Vendor Screening: Streamline vendor assessment processes.

.Sanction Clearing: Expedite the clearance of sanctions against entities.

.Due Diligence: Enhance due diligence investigations by streamlining research processes for faster, more efficient results.

.AML Investigation: Facilitate Anti-Money Laundering investigations with unprecedented efficiency.

.Know-Your-Customer: Strengthen customer identity verification processes for enhanced compliance.

As the unveiling of DiligenAI marks a significant milestone, it is important to acknowledge that this is merely the beginning. Threat Digital, LLC looks forward to an innovative future, leading the way towards even greater advancements.

About Threat Digital, LLC:

Threat Digital, LLC is powering the future of financial crime compliance and third-party risk management. Founded by former technology and compliance executives with experience delivering innovative sanction, watchlist, negative news, and politically exposed person solutions. The company is committed to addressing the challenges faced by modern risk and compliance teams with cutting-edge data and technology products.

