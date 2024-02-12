For Residents Of Ivy At Gastonia, Rehabilitation Doesn't Just Focus On Physical Healing But Also On Emotional Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“I am proud of the work and collaboration that Ivy Healthcare workers put into ensuring that each resident, no matter their age, aliment, or medical situation, is treated with respect and compassion. At the Ivy we focus on creating a community that can lift eachother up while still having fun. The medical attention is just the beginning of all the services we go out of our way to offer to make sure that each of our residents feel at home”, says Ivy Healthcare Group President Ryan CoaneThis month the Ivy at Gastonia has a jam-packed schedule full of exciting events for their residents to take part in. What makes the Ivy at Gastonia stand out is the care that each staff member brings to their patients physical and mental health.Gastonia's Administrator, Casey, has much to say about the center she proudly works at.“The relationships I get to see being built between staff members and residents is something that I am extremely proud of. Our residents know that they can connect with the faculty outside of their state of the art therapy routines and medical services because of the many amazing events and programs that we run. These programs help build that connection and turn our center into a community”, says Casey.The Ivy at Gastonia's staff and residents would like to extend an invitation to you and your team to come and see for yourself the excitement that is an Ivy event. In order to keep track of the events that are being hosted during the month of February, we have provided all of the information below. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have.Ivy at Gastonia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Gastonia, North Carolina):Sunday, February 11th - A spirited Super Bowl party will be held and watched on the big screen with fun decorations, beverages, wings, and appetizers all concluding with a vote at the end of the night for best Super Bowl commercialWednesday, February 14th - Residents will participate in a fun and artistic sip and paint activity that celebrates both Valentine's Day and Mardi GrasWednesday, February 21st - The Ivy is hosting a“love your pet day” where residents will be making stuffed animals in honor of their beloved petsAbout Ivy Healthcare Group:At Ivy Healthcare Group their core values are to care for their patients and residents with respect by communicating during every step of treatment, holding themselves accountable, and being solutions driven. The staff's goal is to empower their residents and give them the strength and independence to continue to live fulfilling lives. Their staff is committed to individual patient care and treating each member with dignity while going above and beyond by not just providing essential care, but by also creating events that bring joy to the communities they build.Visit- #

