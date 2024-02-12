10Zig® Deep Dives Into Mobile Thin Client Market With Feature-Enhanced 7500Qtaa Laptop At The Beaches Of Nerdiocon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

10ZiG, a leading hardware and software provider for DaaS, SaaS, VDI, and WebApps deep dives into the mobile Thin Client market with feature-enhanced 7500qTAA laptop at NerdioCon 2024.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A newly feature-enhanced, TAA compliant Mobile Thin & Zero Client Laptop Series is in route for live demos at the beaches of Punta Cana via“sold out” NerdioCon 2024. The 10ZiG 7500qTAA Thin & Zero Client Mobile Series offers everything the 10ZiG 7500q Thin & Zero Mobile Client Series features, Plus a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 (DP Alt + PD) port. This allows increased connectivity options, by adding support for a monitor and power via it's USB-C port and diving deeper into Thin Client laptop support.Built for VDI and DaaS on-the-move, the 10ZiG 7500qTAA Series is a mobile, TAA Compliant, Thin & Zero Client laptop endpoint with anti-glare display, full-size keyboard and numeric pad, high-definition audio with built-in mic and two speakers, and an HD video camera. The 7500qTAA is a key device strategy for today's audio and video communications demands with remote or hybrid work setups, even where resources are deployed and stationed across the country and world.The new Series is Supportive of VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, HP, Dizzion Frame, Parallels, Liquidware, Controlup, MS Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, 90Meter, etc., and is also Forcepoint Certified. Equipped with FREE centralized management via the 10ZiG ManagerTM, cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses, covered by an Annual Warranty, Pre-and-Post Sales Support, Technical Hardware & Software Support all in one, and Firmware Upgrades – it's all part of 10ZiG's offering that earns our“one-stop desktop shop” status.Tom Dodds, 10ZiG Global Strategic Alliances & Events Manager,“We've got a full lineup of activities planned at NerdioCon, from giveaways to bar-hosting to 10ZiG booth demos and exclusives with our Tech Partner network. 10ZiG is constantly adapting to the changing EUC market and well-positioned to assist with DaaS, SaaS, VDI & Web App environments, offering a single-vendor endpoint strategy that covers a wide-range of versatile hardware endpoints, free repurposing software, and free management. We look forward to connecting at the show!”7500qTAA Mobile Thin & Zero Client Laptop Series Feature Set:-Intel Alder Lake N100 6W Quad Core – Turbo Speed to 3.4GHz-Display 15.6" IPS FHD (1920x1080), 16.9 Panel-8GB DDR4 3200MTs RAM-128GB M.2 2280 Flash-3x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen1 (DP Alt + PD), 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x SD Card Reader-Up to 10 Hours Battery Life*-HD Audio & Visual, Built in Mic & Camera-Intel Dual Band Wireless-TAA Compliant-Supports Kensington Lock-FREE Centralized Management via 10ZiG ManagerTM*Dependent upon use case and operating environment.About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices, repurposing software, and management software for Virtual Desktop Environments – DaaS, SaaS, VDI, and WebApps. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a full range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Our FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, 10ZiG ManagerTM - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses, as well as RepurpOSTM - our FREE repurposing software, gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at .Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:

