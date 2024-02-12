Advanced Spine & Posture Welcomes New Chiropractor, Dr. Monica Wohlfert, To Lansing Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Spine & Posture, a leader in Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics®, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Monica Wohlfert to their Lansing, MI location. This strategic expansion signifies the company's dedication to providing top-tier chiropractic services and reflects their commitment to excellence in patient care within the healthcare sector.

As a renowned chiropractor with years of experience, Dr. Wohlfert brings a wealth of knowledge and innovative techniques to Advanced Spine & Posture. Her expertise in spinal adjustments, posture correction, and holistic health approaches makes her a valuable asset to the team and the community she will serve.

A New Era in Chiropractic Care

Dr. Wohlfert's addition at the Lansing location marks a new era in chiropractic care for Advanced Spine & Posture. Her holistic approach to health and well-being, combined with her passion for patient-centered care, aligns perfectly with the company's vision of transforming lives through improved spinal health.

Advanced Spine & Posture has always been at the forefront of innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions that improve the quality of life for their patients. The addition of Dr. Wohlfert reinforces this mission, promising to deliver an enhanced level of care and expertise to the Lansing community.

Key Benefits of Dr. Wohlfert's Expertise

◽ Enhanced patient care with a focus on holistic wellness

◽ Innovative chiropractic techniques for effective pain relief and posture correction

◽ Personalized treatment plans tailored to individual health goals

Dr. Wohlfert commented, "I am thrilled to join Advanced Spine & Posture. I will continue to bring my expertise to the Lansing community and contribute to the company's legacy of excellence in chiropractic care. Together, we will work towards improving the lives of our patients through comprehensive and compassionate healthcare."

Dr. Monica attended Prairie State College & then earned her Bachelor of Science and Doctorate of Chiropractic from the National University of Health Sciences. Because she saw the enormous benefits children could receive from chiropractic treatment, Dr. Monica earned her Certificate in Chiropractic Pregnancy and Pediatrics (CCP) through the International Chiropractic Association Council on Chiropractic Pediatrics (ICA). She has been practicing for over 20 years & in 2014 earned her Certification in Chiropractic Biophysics.

Dr. Monica and Dr. Ryan Wohlfert have three amazing daughters, Rylee, Dylan, and Kaelyn whom she enjoys spending her free time with.

About Advanced Spine & Posture

Advanced Spine & Posture aligns Medical, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic BioPhysics®. With a team of experts and a commitment to excellence, the company has established itself as a trusted leader in the healthcare industry, continually pushing boundaries to shape the future of chiropractic care.

