Carey Law Secures An Esteemed 2023 Best Of Georgia Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carey Law, the esteemed estate planning firm known for its innovative approach to legal services, proudly announces its receipt of the 2023 Best of Georgia Regional Award by the Georgia Business Journal. This honor is a direct reflection of the firm's deep-rooted commitment to providing unparalleled service, as endorsed through the votes of the very clients they serve.



Founded and led by the highly respected Lauren Carey, the firm has been a beacon of excellence seamlessly blending complex legal strategies with the intimate client service characteristic of a boutique practice. This award serves as a testament to the firm's dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal counsel without sacrificing the personal touch that clients have come to know and trust.



Lauren Carey, equipped with advanced degrees in Estate Planning and Taxation and heralded as a“Rising Star” by Georgia Super Lawyers, embodies the fusion of expert knowledge and practical application. Her leadership at Carey Law is informed by a rich professional background with notable firms across the Southeast. With licensure in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina, Lauren Carey's experience is as broad as it is deep, ensuring a comprehensive service range for a diverse client base.



Carey Law is a leader in estate planning and administration. They offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to navigate the complexities of generational wealth transfer. The team specializes in crafting intricate estate plans that incorporate irrevocable trusts, sophisticated corporate and partnership structures, strategies for estate tax minimization, and charitable giving instruments.



They offer expert representation to clients throughout the estate administration process, ensuring seamless transitions and adherence to legal requirements. Additionally, they provide support during IRS audits of gift and estate tax returns. Understanding the importance of fiduciary responsibilities, Carey Law also delivers tailored advice to trustees and fiduciaries on trust administration, succession planning, and the execution of their duties with utmost diligence.



The commitment to providing holistic solutions, they collaborate closely with Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and financial advisors. This collaboration enables them to develop comprehensive and customized succession plans that align with clients' unique financial goals and family dynamics.







About Carey Law:

Carey Law is renowned for its exceptional estate planning services, offering a full spectrum of legal support from simple will preparations to sophisticated generation-skipping estate plans. At the helm is Lauren Carey, whose dedication to her clients' futures is matched only by her comprehensive legal expertise. The firm is committed to delivering results that not only meet but exceed client expectations, ensuring peace of mind for generations to come.



