Preipo Corp. Reaches Settlement With SEC

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PreIPO Corp., a globally recognized fintech company, and its related parties announce they have reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), duly filed with the courts. The settlement is structured on a“no admit, no deny” basis with agreed-upon stipulations that allow PreIPO Corp. et al. to operate its business in full compliance with US securities laws and regulations.

"PreIPO Corp and its related parties are happy to report this settlement. The entire PreIPO team is looking forward to continuing the development of its proprietary technology stack, predicated on solving the entrenched problem of“price discovery” and making the capital formation process more efficient throughout the alternative investment space on a global basis,” said David Grzan, CEO of PreIPO Corp.

Mr. Grzan went on to say,“I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders, board members, advisors, and other stakeholders in PreIPO Corp. for their steadfast support, demonstrated loyalty,and resolute belief in the PreIPO brand as well as its aspirational goals to become a global fintech leader in the alternative investment space, including primary and secondary market securities, real estate, private credit, and much more. It's a privilege to serve our shareholders and stakeholders as we continue to build and monetize the PreIPO brand, develop and release innovative technologies, and set about democratizing the global alternative investment space from our recently established headquarters in Abu Dhabi.”

About PreIPO

PreIPO is an innovative platform offering comprehensive solutions and tools for companies on the path to going public. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and expert insights, PreIPO aims to streamline the pre-IPO process, making the alternative investment space more accessible and efficient for companies worldwide.

CASE NO. 9:23-cv-81141-DMM

