2 Journalisis Killed In Gaza, Raising Total To 126

Gaza Strip, Feb 12 (Petra) -- Two women journalists were killed in the Gaza Strip Monday, raising to 126 the total number of media people who died in Israel's war, which began on October 7, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.It identified the latest journalists to be killed in Israeli bombing as Alaa Al Hamss and Angham Adwan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.