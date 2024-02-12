Dutch Court Orders Ban On F-35 Fighter Jet Parts To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Hague, Feb 12 (Petra) -- A Dutch appeals court on Monday issued a ruling ordering the government to halt exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violation of international law in Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip."It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law," the court said.It said the state had to comply with the order within seven days, and dismissed a request by government lawyers to suspend the order pending an appeal to the Supreme Court. The state has eight weeks to appeal against the decision.