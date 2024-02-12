2 Killed In Israeli Air Strike In South Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 12 (Petra) -- Israeli aircraft struck a house in a village in southern Lebanon on Monday, killing at least two people.A Lebanese security source told Petra's reporter in Beirut that civil defence teams were lifting rubble from the house in Teir Harfa village, which was destroyed in the raid, in search for other victims who might be buried underneath.

