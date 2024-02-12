National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) Announces Expansive Partnership With Vertex Wireless

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing all the Benefits of Mobile Device Procurement & Supply Chain Services

Overland Park, Kan. and West Chicago, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Content & Technology Cooperative has launched a collaborative partnership with Vertex Wireless to offer NCTC members an extensive mobile device portfolio, procurement, supply chain services, fulfillment, mobile device testing and much more.

NCTC recently announced the launch of their MVNO program that enables approximately 700 member companies to easily launch their own MVNO services.

With this new program NCTC has developed many strategic partnerships, including access to the most reliable mobile network, operational and marketing support, and now a mobile device procurement partner giving NCTC members access to advanced mobile devices and connected products for their end customers.

The partnership with Vertex Wireless offers a combined 200 years of executive experience in the wireless industry to NCTC members. Vertex Wireless has an extensive eco-system of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) partners including nearly every Android OEM available in North America such as Samsung, Google, TCL, OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia, and many others.

"The Vertex Wireless partnership reflects the ability for NCTC to execute large scale agreements with an extensive distribution channel, offering our members the latest wireless devices to keep up with wireless consumer demand", said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC.

"We are thrilled to begin our partnership with NCTC and its membership.

As the nation's premier distributor of mobile devices and consumer electronics technology, we are well-positioned to empower NCTC's wireless go-to-market with flawless execution.

We look forward to building a long and mutually successful partnership" said Brian Sipe, President, Vertex Wireless LLC.



About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a

Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit:

About Vertex Wireless:

Vertex is a strategic 4PL partner for wireless technology and consumer electronics go-to-market 4PL, distribution, logistics, Android engineering, system integration, and mobile software solutions.

Vertex Wireless specializes in providing customized mobility solutions anytime, anywhere throughout the wireless ecosystem.

With over 200 years of combined wireless experience, our diverse experience delivers valuable market insight that helps our partners' go-to-market with precise execution.

Vertex has direct distribution, parts, engineering, and service relationships with nearly every OEM in North America.

These partnerships enable Vertex Wireless to provide both hardware and solutions spanning the entire mobility ecosystem.

More information on Vertex Wireless LLC may be found at .

