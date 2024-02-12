               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev's Merit To Turkic World Serves To Steeling Turkic Unity - OTS Secgen


2/12/2024 9:10:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12 . Significance attached by President Ilham Aliyev to the Turkic world is important contribution to strengthening Turkic unity, General Secretary of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107841578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search