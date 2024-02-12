Georgian Prime Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to offer my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your landslide victory and reelection as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you the most successful administration along with new accomplishments for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that people's trust will reveal additional ways for the success of the Republic of Azerbaijan and your determination will remain a symbol of your leadership in facing future purposes.

Hereby, based on mutual confidence and respect, which has bound our countries for so long, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that I look forward to the close cooperation with you, not only to further strengthen solid friendship and strategic partnership between our countries but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and prosperity of our region and people.

Excellency,

Allow me to once again offer to you my most heartfelt wishes for a very successful term," the letter reads.