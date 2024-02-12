Minister Farid Gayibov Appeals To European Gymnastics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Minister of
"Dear Gymnastics Family,
2024! The Olympic year has started with meetings. Literally,
January was overwhelmed with deliberations and planning.
We had meetings in Zurich (SUI) for 5 days in a row. We mainly
discussed our plans for 2024. The purpose was to structure our work
in a way to bear its fruits in the years to come.
First, we held the President's Board meetings on 25 and 26
January. Immediately followed by this year's first Executive
Committee (EC) meetings, on 27 and 28 January. We approved the
updates for the Accreditation Rules and the first projects of the
Strategy 2030 based on 4 important pillars: Events, Knowledge &
Safeguarding, Marketing & Communication and Organisation &
Finance).
Furthermore, we included European Age Group Competitions into
the programme of the European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics,
starting from 2025, and opened a call for hosts for several
European Gymnastics events in the 2025-2027 period.
The Presidents of the European Gymnastics Technical Committees
also took the opportunity to sit and discuss important issues
before the launch of the competitions' season.
The meeting with representatives of the European Gymnastics
affiliated Federations turned out to be very interesting and
productive. I express my gratitude to all the 25 federations who
made themselves available for the meeting. I would like to see the
remaining 25 federations at meetings of this kind too. I do
understand that non-participation of some federations was bound to
financial issues. We would try to find the ways to facilitate to
solve these problems until next meeting.
Besides being an Olympic year, the end of this year is
remarkable with the elections to the FIG Authorities to be held
within the framework of the Congress of the International
Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Doha (QAT) from 24 to 26 October.
There are many candidates within the European Gymnastics member
federations. If we clearly define the criteria for our candidates
to match, we will have a clear picture of what is best for European
Gymnastics. The strategy of European Gymnastics at the FIG Congress
will be the main topic to be discussed at further meetings with the
representatives of the European Federations, to be organised within
the period before the FIG Congress.
The start of the new competition season is around the corner.
Some athletes still have a chance to make their way through to
Paris 2024. The World Cup series in Trampoline Gymnastics and
Artistic Gymnastics, qualifying for the Olympic Games, will be held
in February. I wish success to all the athletes going through
difficulties of the preparation stage.
We never know what awaits us in a turn of life. But, if we
definitely know our aim and go towards it, we can predict what the
next turn brings," the address reads.
