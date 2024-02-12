Azerbaijan Lists Off Mines Quashed In Liberated Territories Within Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published information on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the liberated territories, Trend reports via the ANAMA.

On February 5–11, 33 anti-tank mines, 162 anti-personnel mines, and 836 unexploded ordnance units were found and neutralized.

The land of 908.9 hectares was cleared of mines.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Armenia's reckless laying of landmines in Azerbaijan continues to endanger innocent citizens. The number of mining victims has risen to 344 since 2020.

