Armenians Open Fire At Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Leaving Border Guard Wounded (VIDEO)

On February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

According to the the State Border Service, as a consequence of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a servicemen of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.

Currently, the operational situation is stable and under the control of our units.

The Armenian military and political leadership bear full responsibility for this recent provocation.

