Armenians Open Fire At Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Leaving Border Guard Wounded (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12.
On February 12,
at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along
the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from
the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the
Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting
the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in
the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district, Trend reports.
According to the the State Border Service, as a consequence of
the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a
servicemen of the State Border Service, was injured. The military
serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via
helicopter.
The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing
side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.
Currently, the operational situation is stable and under the
control of our units.
The Armenian military and political leadership bear full
responsibility for this recent provocation.
