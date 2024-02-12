Nargiz Aliyarova Dedicates Her Performance At Carnegie Hall To Arif Malikov (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12.
Nargiz
Aliyarova, a renowned pianist, has dedicated her performance at the
famous Carnegie Hall in New York to composer Arif Malikov, Trend reports.
Nargiz Aliyarova, an honored art worker of Azerbaijan and
laureate of international competitions, achieved another success
with her performance at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York.
Aliyarova, also a founder of the National Music & Global Culture
Society in the USA, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, and
Professor, showcased her talent and expertise in this iconic
venue.
The evening commemorated the 90th anniversary of the birth of
Arif Malikov (1933 - 2019), a distinguished composer, holder of
state orders, and laureate of State Prizes of Azerbaijan. He was
honored as a People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan.
All tickets were sold out several days before the concert, as
indicated by a red ribbon poster reading "sold out." During the
performance, Nargiz Aliyarova presented piano pieces from Arif
Malikov's ballet "The Legend of Love". The pianist elaborated on
the ballet's storyline and its central role in Malikov's creative
oeuvre, highlighting its global presence on numerous stages and its
inclusion in the musical canon. Additionally, works by
world-renowned composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric
Chopin, Nikolai Medtner, and Claude Debussy were also featured in
the evening's program.
The audience expressed their appreciation with applause
throughout the performances, and after the concert, they greeted
the musician with standing ovations, repeatedly calling for Nargiz
Aliyarova to return to the stage. As an encore, Aliyarova performed
Chopin's Waltz.
The primary objective of the National Music & Global Culture
Society is to advance the music of diverse cultures worldwide.
Nargiz Aliyarova, both a performer and music scholar, actively
promotes Azerbaijani musical culture. Her performances on renowned
global stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the John F.
Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington contribute
significantly to this endeavor. Additionally, as a merited artist,
she organizes international competitions and hosts events dedicated
to esteemed Azerbaijani composers like Fikret Amirov and Uzeyir
Hajibeyli.
