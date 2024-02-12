               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia Contemplate Co-Op In Civil Aviation


2/12/2024 9:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 12. Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia discussed cooperation in the field of civil aviation, Trend reports.

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, and the Vice President of the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation, Ali Rajab.

Besides cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation, the sides discussed other mutually interesting issues.

According to the Tajik MFA, the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, and scientific-technical cooperation holds particular importance for expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia. The commission held its inaugural session in 2013.

Tajikistan has also established effective cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) in areas such as healthcare, education, road infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and more.

