Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia Contemplate Co-Op In Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 12. Tajikistan
and Saudi Arabia discussed cooperation in the field of civil
aviation, Trend reports.
As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issues
were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador to
Saudi Arabia, Akram Karimi, and the Vice President of the Saudi
Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation, Ali Rajab.
Besides cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation,
the sides discussed other mutually interesting issues.
According to the Tajik MFA, the establishment of a joint
intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, and
scientific-technical cooperation holds particular importance for
expanding cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia. The
commission held its inaugural session in 2013.
Tajikistan has also established effective cooperation with the
Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Saudi Fund for Development
(SFD) in areas such as healthcare, education, road infrastructure,
energy, agriculture, and more.
