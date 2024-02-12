Switzerland Keen On Boosting Cargo Transit Through Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation in
Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli has visited the Baku International Sea
Trade Port (BISTP) to discuss the potential areas of cooperation,
Trend reports,
referring to BISTP.
"The volume of cargo transportation from Asia to Switzerland via
the Baku port has seen a recent increase. In 2022, this figure
stood at 146,755 tons, rising to 551,074 tons in 2023," the report
said.
During the meeting between the ambassador and the BISTP Director
General Taleh Ziyadov, current and potential areas of cooperation
were discussed, including the possibility of partnering with the
"Swiss Cooperation Program" for the period 2022-2025.
The parties deliberated on the strategic significance of BISTP
within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR),
known as the Middle Corridor, for ensuring ongoing regional
connectivity, as well as the achievements in adopting sustainable
and environmentally friendly practices in port operations.
