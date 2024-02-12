Azerbaijan Army Holds Socio-Political Training Classes (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. According to the
training plan for the current year, socio-political training
classes are held in the Azerbaijan Army within the framework of
measures to educate the military personnel, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
During the classes, the military personnel are informed about
the importance of work done under the leadership of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the
Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, his opinions about the Azerbaijan
Army, as well as the events and innovations taking place in the
republic and the world.
Within the socio-political training classes, questions of the
servicemen are answered and necessary recommendations are given
regarding their services.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107841565
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.