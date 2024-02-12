Bundestag Vice President Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vice President of the German Bundestag, Katrin Goring-Eckardt, has arrived in Ukraine.

The German official said this in a post on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"On the way to Ukraine. Again. It is a crucial time for Ukraine, for the EU. It's about military support, about reconstruction, about freedom. During my visit, I would also like to focus on the children kidnapped and taken hostage in Russia," she said.

According to German media, the politician from the German Green Party has already arrived in Ukraine, where she will spend several days.

"I believe that we should do everything in our power," Goring-Eckardt said, speaking about assistance for Ukraine.

According to her, the ammunition pledged by the European Union, as well as German Taurus cruise missiles, should be delivered to Ukraine, because "our security is also at stake."

Germany has provided nearly EUR 6 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began.

Photo: Getty Images