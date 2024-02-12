Poured Grain Incident: Polish Police Collecting Evidence, No Detainees So Far

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish police have not yet detained anyone in connection with an incident with the Ukrainian grain poured out from the sealed trucks driving in transit via Poland towards Lithuania.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for Chełm Police Department Ewa Czyż in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Law enforcement officers are gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and planning soon to hand over the case materials to the local prosecutor's office.

“Yesterday, the police properly inspected the scene, received corresponding information from drivers and interviewed the witnesses. We are willing to establish the detailed circumstances of the incident, as well as identify the culprit who had unlawfully opened the trucks. Currently, no one has been yet detained in connection with this case,” Czyż told.

In her words, the case materials are still with the police today. They will be handed over to the local prosecutor's office tomorrow.

“The prosecutor's office will determine the direction for the proceedings to continue,” Czyż stressed.

Meanwhile, according to Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Vasyl Zvarych, the Ukrainian side demands that those responsible for pouring grain out from Ukrainian trucks in Poland be brought to justice. The diplomat emphasized that such methods of Polish protesters on the border with Ukraine should not be tolerated in a European civilized country, not to mention the moral aspect of that provocation.

A reminder that the Chełm City Police is investigating the circumstances of the recent incident involving Ukrainian grain trucks near the border crossing in Dorohusk. According to the police, farmers taking part in the ongoing rally near the border intercepted three Ukrainian trucks and poured grain from them out on the road.