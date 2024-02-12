Front Line Near Avdiivka Moving In Both Directions Ukraine's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops want to achieve an operational encirclement of Avdiivka, with the front line near the city moving in both directions.

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the defense forces of the Tavria sector, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation is dynamic. We see the enemy's intentions. We see where he wants to advance to cut the logistical artery of supply in Avdiivka and achieve some kind of operational encirclement. But there are countermeasures, combat engagements, and the combat engagement line is moving not only in one direction, as someone may think so," Lykhovii said.

According to him, the invaders earlier used the tactics of small infantry groups, whereas in recent days the enemy has been increasingly using armored vehicles, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.