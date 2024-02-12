Grain Destruction In Poland Has Nothing To Do With Peaceful Protest Ministry's Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In response to the unlawful actions of Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine, the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry has issued a statement, inviting Polish protesters to come to Ukraine and see the working conditions of Ukrainian farmers amid the war.

The relevant statement was posted by the ministry's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For two years of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian farmers have been working under constant enemy fire and suffering huge losses. They have been harvesting grain extremely hard and sometimes at the cost of their lives. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food invites Polish farmers to visit Ukraine to see the conditions in which Ukrainian farmers are currently working. 4 million small farmers in Ukraine are ready to share their experience with their Polish counterparts,” the statement reads.

The ministry strongly condemned the deliberate destruction of Ukrainian-produced grain by Polish protesters on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The Ukrainian side is closely monitoring the investigation of this incident and expects the perpetrators to be quickly identified and punished.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine understands when Polish farmers defend their interests in a civilized manner. However, the case of the Ukrainian wheat destroyed on the border has nothing to do with a peaceful protest, either legally or morally.

At the same time, the ministry expressed gratitude to the Poles who have helped and continue to help the Ukrainian people in this difficult time.

The Ukrainian side believes that such incidents will not affect the common struggle and the great support of the Polish people, which Ukrainians have been experiencing for two years in the war against Russian invaders.

A reminder that, on February 11, 2024, at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing, Polish farmers intercepted Ukrainian trucks and poured grain from them out on the road.