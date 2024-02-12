ABA And Bank Of New York Mellon Cooperation To Expand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Banks Association's (ABA) Public Union leaders
members held the meeting with the Bank of New York Mellon
delegation, in Baku, Azernews reports, citing
ABA.
The cooperation opportunities' expansion between Azerbaijani
banks and The Bank of New York Mellon was discussed at the
meeting.
It is worth noting that ABA was founded by commercial banks in
1990. The main goal is to protect the member organizations'
interests, to help meet their needs for various types of business
services, and to coordinate their activities. Currently, 23 banks
and 6 non-bank credit institutions are members of ABA.
