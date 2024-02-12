               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ABA And Bank Of New York Mellon Cooperation To Expand


2/12/2024 9:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Banks Association's (ABA) Public Union leaders members held the meeting with the Bank of New York Mellon delegation, in Baku, Azernews reports, citing ABA.

The cooperation opportunities' expansion between Azerbaijani banks and The Bank of New York Mellon was discussed at the meeting.

It is worth noting that ABA was founded by commercial banks in 1990. The main goal is to protect the member organizations' interests, to help meet their needs for various types of business services, and to coordinate their activities. Currently, 23 banks and 6 non-bank credit institutions are members of ABA.

