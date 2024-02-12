Georgian Prime Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide
victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I am pleased to offer my sincere congratulations on the occasion
of your landslide victory and reelection as the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you the most successful
administration along with new accomplishments for prosperity, peace
and stability of your country and the friendly people of
Azerbaijan.
I am confident that people's trust will reveal additional ways
for the success of the Republic of Azerbaijan and your
determination will remain a symbol of your leadership in facing
future purposes.
Hereby, based on mutual confidence and respect, which have bound
our countries for so long, I avail myself of this opportunity to
reaffirm that I look forward to close cooperation with you, not
only to further strengthen solid friendship and strategic
partnership between our countries but also to concert our efforts
in the cause of peace and prosperity for our region and people.
Excellency,
Allow me to once again offer you my most heartfelt wishes for a
very successful term.
Sincerely,
Irakli Kobakhidze
Prime Minister of Georgia"
