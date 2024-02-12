Aerospace And Defense Manufacturer, Essex Industries, Moves Operations Into Larger Facility In Huntington Beach

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Essex Industries is excited to announce the successful consolidation of two manufacturing buildings into a new and larger facility in Huntington Beach, California.

The consolidation is enhancing production efficiency and customer service. Essex has expanded its capabilities, including the addition of a temperature-controlled inspection room. The office space has been streamlined, and the now 22,500-square-foot facility includes increased space for dedicated aerospace and medical assembly areas.

This move brings immediate operational efficiencies to Essex Industries while positioning the company for future growth and expansion opportunities. They remain dedicated to providing high-quality products and industry-leading solutions.

"This was a great team effort to coordinate a move of this size, in a short time frame, while maintaining excellent on-time delivery to our customers. The new layout has provided improved throughput and fostered a new level of teamwork and collaboration. We are in excellent position to support our existing customer base and grow our precision machining and light assembly operations," said Ed Young, VP/GM of the Huntington Beach facility.

About Essex Industries

Essex Industries is a manufacturer focused on aerospace and defense markets, with product lines that include platform controls, aircraft components, liquid oxygen systems, and emergency breathing equipment. Essex employs over 400 people at its locations in St. Louis, MO, Huntington Beach, CA, and Milford, CT. Learn more about Essex visit

