Seasonshare Welcomes Former MLB Executive Brian Richeson As Executive Vice President Of Business Development

In a significant move to bolster its business development efforts, seasonshare, the leading customizable ticketing technology platform in the sports and entertainment industry, announces the addition of Brian Richeson to its leadership team as the Executive Vice President of Business Development. Richeson is a veteran sales executive, bringing over two decades of experience in the professional sports industry to the role.



Prior to joining seasonshare, Richeson operated in various capacities with three different Major League Baseball organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service and as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Tampa Bay Rays. His career also includes influential roles at the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals, where he was instrumental in developing comprehensive sales initiatives and designing fan-focused campaigns that significantly increased team revenue.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Brian to the seasonshare team," said Aaron Holland, CEO of seasonshare. "His proven leadership in the sports industry, coupled with his innovative approach to business development and leveraging analytics to understand customer behavior makes him the perfect fit to lead our efforts in this new chapter of growth. With Brian on board, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver exceptional value to fans and our partners."

At seasonshare, Richeson will be responsible for spearheading innovative sales strategies, nurturing corporate relationships, and driving forward initiatives that resonate with fans and stakeholders alike. His expertise crafting campaigns that engage fans while boosting revenue will be invaluable as seasonshare continues to expand its footprint in the sports industry.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with seasonshare, a company that stands at the forefront of reimagining fan engagement," said Richeson. "They have a stellar reputation as a thoughtful, engaging, and innovative partner while delivering incredible value to their clients. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the team's success in building meaningful connections within the sports community."

About seasonshare:

seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of sports consumers. seasonshare's suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. seasonshare's products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Bryan Harris

Communications, Seasonshare

[email protected]

706-369-3589

