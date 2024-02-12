Colorado Energy And Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) Awarded TEVERRA A Statewide Geothermal Study

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Geothermal Resource and Opportunities Assessment of the State of Colorado

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Teverra, an Atlanta-based clean energy company, has been awarded a geothermal evaluation contract by the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) to produce a statewide geothermal resource characterization and market analysis. This work, in collaboration with the Colorado Geological Survey, will summarize the existing geothermal resource knowledge for the state of Colorado, provide guidance on applicable commercial geothermal energy utilization technologies, and assess the potential for Colorado decarbonization through geothermal use. The goal is to assess the degree of understanding and feasibility for geothermal opportunities characterized by commercial geothermal utilization technologies and their effectiveness in the state of Colorado.

Colorado has a long history of mining and hydrocarbon production as well as recent developments of wind and solar energy. Additionally, hot springs exist across the state, suggesting potential for geothermal resources. Previously, limited studies aimed to characterize these individual geothermal sites, with plans for local development. No recent public studies have examined the best pathway for economic development of these resources in Colorado that could substantially assist the energy needs of the state.

"Geothermal energy will be a key path for Colorado to continue their rich legacy of providing critical energy and materials for their residents and for the country. That is why I am so excited to partner with CGS and ECMC, employing Teverra's skills and tools to identify and quantify the geothermal development opportunities for the state of Colorado. I am glad my team gets to contribute to this energy legacy through this project," said Joseph Batir, Geothermal Lead at Teverra.

This study will generate an updated resource assessment and plan for geothermal development opportunities, focusing on known resources in the state, using commercial technology to advance Colorado's energy strategy. The geothermal resource across the state will be examined for electricity production, direct use, and geothermal heat pump applications. There are several prominent sedimentary basins with significant development that may be an opportunity for well repurposing, which will also be examined. Upon completion of the project, the report that summarizes this work will be available through ECMC.

Teverra LLC is a leading-edge technology-focused energy company working on subsurface solutions for geothermal energy, carbon storage, energy storage, and cleaner oil and gas. Teverra conducts cutting-edge R&D to improve safety, increase efficiency in production, and reduce the environmental footprint of subsurface operations. Teverra's core competencies include advanced geomechanics, geothermal resource characterization and development, existing infrastructure reutilization, fluid mechanics, subsurface engineering, monitoring and modeling, applied artificial intelligence, visualization, edge computing, and software development. The company applies these skills and utilizes high-resolution subsurface monitoring to produce well-characterized numerical models for de-risking exploration and optimizing drilling, completions, stimulation, and production.

