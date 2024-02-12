British Minister To Visit Middle East Hoping For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 12 (KUNA) - British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the UN, Lord Tariq Ahmed, is heading to Oman Monday on a tour that includes Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, said UK Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the British Minister stated that he aims for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the escalation and instability in the region are not in anyone's interest.

"The Middle East's partners, including Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, are crucial in achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and enhancing regional security," he added.

The statement mentioned that Lord Ahmed is set to discuss strategies during the tour to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including implementing an immediate truce and a permanent ceasefire.

Lord Ahmed has visited Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to urge an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, allowing for humanitarian aid and the release of prisoners.

