'Argylle' Retains Top Spot After Another Slow Box Office Weekend

Last week, Argylle made its debut at the box office with a large marketing push and considerable hype behind it. Apple, which has jumped head-first into film production after launching its streaming service, forked over $200 million to produce Argylle. Apple Studios had met with some critical and commercial success with films like The Beanie Bubble, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Napoleon.

All the ingredients appeared to be present to make Argylle an instant hit at the February box office. It was directed by Matthew Vaughn, who had until this point been a dependable helmsman with films like Kick-Ass in 2010, X-Men: First Class in 2011, and the successful Kingsmen franchise from 2014 through 2021. Moreover, the film boasted top stars like Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, John Cena, and Dua Lipa, among others.

Unfortunately for Apple, Argylle turned in a disappointing performance at the box office while also receiving harsh reviews from critics. It generated $18 million in its debut weekend. This past weekend, Argylle reported $6.50 million in gross ticket sales, down 62% compared to the previous week. The film has now posted a total domestic box office of $31.3 million domestically and $60.1 million worldwide. That falls well below its $200 million price tag.

The rest of the past weekend was also underwhelming. Lisa Frankenstein made its debut with a less-than-stellar $3.80 million gross. The Beekeeper, The Chosen, and Wonka rounded out the top five, raking in less than $3.5 million each.









