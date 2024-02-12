Fisher-Black Blows The Doors Off In Oman Summit Finish

(MENAFN- Mid-East) UAE Team Emirates put in a dominant display on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman with Finn Fisher Black taking the stage win and overall lead on the rain soaked finale from Al Sifah to Qurayyat (170).

Just two days from his first win of the season the 22 year old struck again in fine fashion, sprinting ahead of a reduced group to pull out seconds on the hilltop finish of the 2.7km finishing climb.

The win was underscored by the strong showing overall by the Emirati squad with Diego Ulissi taking 3rd and Adam Yates 6th under difficult meteorological conditions.

The team now leads both the overall classification with Fisher-Black and the teams' classification ahead of tomorrow's key GC stage from Bid Bid to Eastern Mountain(169).

Fisher-Black:“The team did a top job today. To arrive here at the finish in these crazy wet conditions and be able to go for the win was something special. I had good feelings in the last days at the Musat Classic so the team trusted me to go for the win again and believed in me. The weather made it very tough today which makes the win all the sweeter. Tomorrow we have a big stage with a longer climb which might suit Adam more than myself so we'll see how it goes ad try and take another win.”

Stage 2 results

1 Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates) 4:04:04

2 Lamperti (Soudal -Quickstep) +2′

3 Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t

6 Yates (UAE Team Emirates) s.t





General classification after stage 2

1 Fisher-Black ((UAE Team Emirates) 8:27:22

2 Lamperti (Soudal -Quickstep) +6”

3 Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +8”

6 Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +12”