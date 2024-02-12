(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The book's 25 chapters offer ways to build resilience in the face of life's inevitable losses

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of The Grief Experience: Tools for Acceptance, Resilience, and Connection . The new book is helmed by Kelly Daugherty, a social worker and fellow in Thanatology with more than 20 years of clinical experience in grief support and bereavement. The book features a foreword by Dr. Lucy Home, author of Resilient Grieving, and tips and personal experiences from 24 additional authors.

The Grief Experience

Continue Reading

Daugherty, who was 14 when her mother died from breast cancer, says her co-authors have endured a variety of losses, everything from the death of loved ones to the end of marriages and other significant relationships and the emotional trauma of infertility. She writes, "These authors, representing a wide spectrum of beliefs, faiths, cultures, and backgrounds, acknowledge that grief is deeply personal and unique, lacking a definitive right or wrong way to navigate it. As you read their stories, you'll likely find comfort in connecting with at least one of them, knowing that you're not alone in your journey through grief."

There are chapters on developing continuing bonds after a death, using nature to cope with death, and transferring the pain of loss into art, for example. Contributing to the book were Karyn Arnold, Kathleen Banicki, Alaina Bullock,

Kristi Capriglione, Kirby Kay L.

Clark, Cheri Davies, Deb Decelle, Brittany DeMarco-Furman, Julie Funkhouser, George Garcia, April Hannah, Rebecca Johnson, Misti Klarenbeek-McKenna, Amy Lindner-Lesser, Carol S. Miller, Lisa Millis, Dr. Gabriela Miniscalco, Brittany Nelson, Cheryl Nix, Rebecca Rainstrom, Susan Settler, Tiffany Thomas, Jean Trewhella, and Karen Ann White.

Praise for The Grief Experience

"In a world where anybody can publish a book and self-identify as a grief expert, this one is a breath of fresh air and a critically important resource because it's based on viable first-hand experiences by credentialed coaches and mental health professionals. Of all the grief books on the market today, this is one of the few I would recommend to my students and clients." -

Rev. Dr. Terri Daniel, end-of-life advisor, interfaith chaplain, certified clinical trauma professional

"The Grief Experience beautifully interweaves its contributors' stories of personal loss with their professional wisdom for coping, allowing a glimpse into the vast range of grief experiences while building a practical toolkit of supportive resources. Its messages of validation and hope will undoubtedly bring comfort to countless grievers." - Litsa Williams, co-founder of What's Your Grief, co-author of What's Your Grief



"This compassionate resource explores a variety of life losses and provides practical tools to support people experiencing grief. If you are experiencing grief these personal narratives will provide you with the understanding, solace, and gentle guidance that you need and deserve. If you are a caregiver this guide will enhance your grief-informed body of knowledge and invite you to care, not cure." - Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D. , author of Companioning the Bereaved: A Soulful Guide for Caregivers, director of Center for Loss & Life Transition

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 59 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and

The Ancestors Within.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found

here.



Contact: Laura Di Franco,

(703) 915-3653; [email protected] ; ; ;

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions