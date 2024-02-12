Xait Announces Significant U.S. Government Contractor Win

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xait , a leading provider of SaaS co-authoring and automation software for proposals and tenders, today announced a recent win with a significant U.S. government contractor. This contract solidifies the company's position as a trusted partner since the acquisition of Privia, and is expected to fuel growth in 2024.

Collaboration that clicks, without missing a keystroke, synchronized rhythms for smooth hand-offs that motivate experts, and no more floating images, crashed files or reformatting - do more with less with XaitPorter.

"With the acquisition of Privia in 2021," said David Valdez, Xait, Inc General Manager, and former Privia COO, "Xait infused its XaitPorter solution and team with over ten years of U.S. government contracting experience. Today, this synergy is yielding value for our clients. Combined with our U.S. government cloud, on-premise and SCIF deployment options, we're positioned for further growth in the U.S. market."

Since 2000, XaitPorter has been a game-changing solution for global teams producing large, complex proposals with stringent compliance requirements. Seamless co-authoring allows hundreds of people in multiple locations to write and review together in-parallel without missing a keystroke. Workflow keeps teams in-sync and on deadline without the heavy coordination lift. Customized layouts automatically format and number proposals as teams work, eliminating reformatting. Plus, the content library builds as you go, taking the time and guesswork out of maintenance and writing for a faster set-up and ROI.



Teams produce proposals up to 70% faster with XaitPorter.

"With the addition of our NLP-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution, XaitAI," said Xait CEO Eirik Gudmundsen, "XaitPorter is also now helping clients analyze RFPs and surface relevant content to expedite bid decisions and the writing process. All based on their own secure data source to eliminate the risks associated with public AI."

XaitAI was a stand-out at APMP AI Demo Day in December due to its secure closed-system, tag-eliminating, context-based approach and strategic roadmap.

In addition to XaitPorter, Xait offers ISO certified, SaaS solutions that help global teams overcome other time-consuming sales process challenges:



Quoting . Reduce the time to quote complex products, services and projects by 50%.

Bids . Deliver highly detailed, competitive bids 60% faster.

Nurturing . Increase buyer engagement with deal-specific, interactive microsites. Info Requests . Deliver faster, more personalized RFI, IDIQ and security questionnaire responses.

Learn how XaitPorter helps U.S. government contractors streamline their process and deliver large, complex proposals up to 70% faster. Visit .

