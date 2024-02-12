Well Done Foundation Announces Orphan Well Project In Santa Barbara County, California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nonprofit to work with Government Agencies, Community Organizations and Private Sector Businesses to Plug Greenhouse Gas Emitting Orphan Oil & Gas Wells in Orcutt and Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Done Foundation

(WDF), a national nonprofit whose mission is to plug the 3 orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States, today announced it has been awarded the first well-plugging project in Santa Barbara County, California.

Orphaned oil and gas wells are estimated to contribute 20-30% of methane leaks in the US, which affect drinking water, harm wildlife, ruin the land, and create flooding risks. Plugging orphaned wells has an immediate impact on the environment

and provides instant relief to those affected.

Well Done Foundation (WDF), a national nonprofit whose mission is to plug the 3.5M orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States, announced it has been awarded the first well-plugging project in Santa Barbara County, California.

A nonprofit formed in 2019, the Well Done Foundation's mission is to fight climate change by plugging the estimated 2.15 million orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States.

"Our team is ready to have boots on the ground and begin the process of quantifying greenhouse gas emissions at the orphan well sites we have identified for the first phase of this project," said Curtis Shuck, Chairman of Well Done Foundation. "We are grateful to the state of California and Santa Barbara County for recognizing the importance of plugging orphan wells in their state and the immediate impact it will have on the environment and their local communities," added Shuck.

WDF's Santa Barbara County Legacy Orphan Well Project is in collaboration with state, regional and local government agencies, community organizations and private sector businesses to take action to plug orphan wells that may be leaking methane into their towns and cities. Orphan wells in Orcutt and Santa Maria have been identified as the first to be screened and plugged in the county.

After each well is plugged, WDF will restore the area around it to its natural state.



"Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson said, "The oil industry provided my mom with the opportunity to raise two sons on her own. It is responsible for countless jobs and billions in revenue for the County, and it's near and dear to my heart. Advancements in technology and a more comprehensive understanding of how to mitigate some of the risks associated with orphaned or mismanaged wells are now available, and I look forward to working with Well Done Foundation, the oil industry and all regional partners to limit risk and increase the level of safety in our communities for the long term."

To date, WDF has plugged over 40 orphaned wells in several states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana, Montana and New Mexico. WDF's work has saved more than 950,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.

To learn more about WDF's orphan well plugging mission or make a donation to support their efforts, please visit

.

About the Well Done Foundation

A nonprofit formed in 2019, the Well Done Foundation's mission is to fight climate change by plugging the estimated 2.15 million orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States. The WDF works with farmers and landowners, local and state government, corporations, and other nonprofits to locate the orphaned wells, measure and document methane and CO2 emissions, plug the wells, and restore the surface areas to their original state.

