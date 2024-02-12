Transmedia Group To Highlight How Altitude Water Atmospheric Generator Beats Reverse Osmosis Purification In Achieving True Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as Altitude Water ( ) harnesses the atmosphere to generate pure drinking water anywhere anytime, TransMedia Group will be harnessing media attention to learn how the Altitude Water Atmospheric Generator scores highest in sustainability.

TransMedia Group said it will invite media to cover Altitude Water, located in Lauderdale Lakes, and report how its designs and patented unique variant of atmospheric water generates (AWG) clean drinking water anywhere by pulling moisture out of the air, purifying it with ozone, then alkalizing the water as opposed to the reverse osmosis purification technique found in competing machines.

"We all love clean water and need it to survive," said Jeff Szur, Chief Operations Officer, Altitude Water. "TransMedia Group has worked with us over the years, and now that we have many machines in many locations throughout the world, we felt they can help us in reaching more in need of clean drinking water," added Szur.

TransMedia said it will show how Altitude Water is taking even more advantage of the atmosphere with a solar energy technology via a collaboration with New Use Energy that is bundled with the T-12 unit, which is the particular model that Altitude Water has successfully used to help families and disaster victims in Hawaii.

"It's absolutely incredible, from the machines and collaborations to the communities that Altitude Water's Disaster Relief Trailer creates life-changing help for so many," said Adrienne Mazzone, President, TransMedia Group. "We look forward to sharing their locations, connecting them with media and most importantly, with those in need of pure drinking water," added Mazzone. "We are especially excite about the South Florida Disaster Relief trailer that Altitude is building with the Nonprofit Mind Army and Award Winning documentary producer Mike "Zappy" Zapolin and a soon to be announced donor. This will transform how disasters are handled in Florida and make this technology available for churches, schools and other organizations that need pure water for their events".

TransMedia Group will focus on sharing the company's products and goals with the world, allowing Altitude Water to focus on building their innovative line of generators. The PR agency will dedicate itself to showing the public why these generators are important everywhere and how Altitude Water's work is extremely gratifying, if not lifesaving, to so many.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group