WTW Enters Co-Brokerage Agreement With The Solomon Agency Corporation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced a co-brokerage arrangement with the Solomon Agency Corporation. Focusing on insurance brokerage, risk management and related services, the agreement is intended to align resources to deliver industry-leading brokerage support and customized insurance solutions to North American exposures of companies with Headquarters in South Korea and Vietnam.



With the extensive brokerage experience that WTW's Asia Risk Division brings to relationship, the Asian clients that Solomon Agency Corporation brings to the engagement will benefit from the market relationships that WTW maintains throughout the industry. Asian companies with specific needs in addressing risk management will now have the benefit of accessing the breadth of market and coverage options from WTW's carrier relationships. With the co-brokerage agreement between both firms, the intent is to deliver optimal risk transfer services and solutions to the unique exposure needs of clients with operations and risks in markets including South Korea, Vietnam, and other parts of Asia Pacific.

One of the primary advantages of this partnership is aligning the value of CRB NA's North American Industry Vertical Divisions (IVDs) with the brokerage team at the Solomon Agency. The Agency now has the opportunity to deliver expertise and IVD industry knowledge to Solomon's clients throughout South Korea and Vietnam.

Chris Condello, Head of the Asia Risk Division, Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB), North America at WTW, commented,“This partnership allows both brokerage firms to align in an effort to deliver the best risk management solutions to our Asian clients. Through the extensive experience and market relationships that both the Solomon Agency and WTW maintain within the industry, we can align our resources to deliver the very best insurance programs and risk solutions to our Asian clients. I look forward to deepening our partnership and providing optimal insurance solutions to our Asian customers.”

Michael Chang, Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB), North America, at WTW, added,“Bringing the deep industry knowledge of our IVDs throughout North America to Solomon's Asian client base is a natural progression of CRB NA to serving their Asian client base. This new partnership bolsters our Asian growth strategy to bring expertise towards serving the needs of companies throughout Asia. I am proud to continue investing in our Asian expansion strategy, and this alliance with the Solomon Agency Corporation is a clear demonstration of our investment in Asia. This co-brokerage agreement reinforces WTW's commitment to Asia within the US marketplace, initiated with the creation of the Asia Risk Division in July of 2023.”

