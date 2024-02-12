Flottweg Supports SME Colorado MPD With Silver Sponsorship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Efficient operation, robust design, and high purity output make German-made Flottweg decanters a multi-talent in the mining industry.

Flottweg supports mining applications and the Society of Mining and Metallurgical Engineers with highly-engineered centrifuge technology.

- Daniel Lakovic, Flottweg Business Development Manager

INDEPENDENCE, KY, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flottweg Separation Technology is proud to be a Silver Sponsor for the 2024 SME Colorado Minerals Processing Division (MPD) meeting to be held at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs from April 25 - 27, 2024.

“With our longstanding success in providing efficient and effective separation technology for the mining industry, it makes perfect sense for us to support this worthwhile event,” said Flottweg Business Development Manager Daniel Lakovic.“Our separation technology solutions can be used in almost all extractive processes of minerals, raw materials, and ores. For more than 60 years, we have supported our customers to increase their profits and optimize their procedures with clever solutions. Our engineers have continuously developed the centrifuge and adapted it perfectly to meet the requirements of mining .”

The Colorado Mineral Processing Division Subsection of the Society of Mining and Metallurgical Engineers (SME) is the longest running annual meeting in the history of The Broadmoor. Seventy-three years ago in 1949, the first meeting was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 2024 theme is:“Back to the Future: How Do We Get There?”

The intent and structure of the meeting is to provide a comfortable setting in which participants may attend technical sessions in a somewhat informal setting. The design of the program is such that it attracts people from a wide range of disciplines within the mining industry, and fosters camaraderie for all.

The themes and technical papers of the meeting maintain the general topic of mineral processing, but annual adjustments are made to ensure relevancy with current social, economic, environmental, operational, and financial industry concerns.

Attendees include professionals from operating companies, engineering, academia, and equipment or service suppliers in a setting that provides an atmosphere of professionalism combined with a relaxed“get together” attitude to facilitate the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and experience. The MPD meeting also provides invaluable contact and networking possibilities for attendees in a forum which attracts those from upper-level positions of companies. It is a great opportunity to re-kindle old friendships and establish new ones.

According to 2024 Chairman Brett Berg, the MPD will once again be supporting three students to attend and present at the 2024 conference. In addition, the committee is working to expand the Len and Rosa Harris Student Award to support up to three promising young mineral processing engineers from the Colorado School of Mines. None of this is possible without the financial support of sponsors and attendees.

The Executive Committee of the Colorado MPD is composed of an all-volunteer group of experienced people from all disciplines of the industry who meet monthly to develop the program.

Flottweg is one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial centrifuges for solid-liquid separation. Efficient operation, robust design, and high purity output make German-made Flottweg decanters a multi-talent in the mining industry. Flottweg separation solutions can be found in many processes in the recovery of mineral raw materials. Best wear protection, continuous operation with high g-force, cost effectiveness, high quality, environmental compatibility, and fully automatic systems make Flottweg's solutions the ideal separation equipment for mining tasks. For more information, please follow this link .

