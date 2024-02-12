Flight Into Intelligence : Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasted To Reach $5.82 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace artificial intelligence market garnered $373.6 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $5.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 43.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, top segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in fuel efficiency by using artificial intelligence and surge in use of AI to ensure safety at airports drive the growth of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market. However, strict airline regulations, high cost of implementation of AI, and lack of trained and experienced staff hinder the market growth. On the other hand, use of AI for enhancing operational efficiency and maintenance of airplanes, rise in customer satisfaction, and adoption of reliable cloud applications would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market based on offering, technology, application, and region.

Based on offering, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 45.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the flight operation segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.0% from 2021 to 2028. The report also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Increase in fuel efficiency by use of artificial intelligence (AI) and rise in use of AI to ensure safety at airports are expected to drive the global aerospace artificial intelligence market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent airline regulations and high cost of adoption of AI in aerospace is anticipated to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, use of AI to ensure operational efficiency and maintenance of airplanes is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Major Key Players:-

Airbus S.A.S.,

General Electric Company,

Intel Corporation,

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),

Iris Automation Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation,

SITA,

Spark Cognition,

Thales Groups,

The Boeing Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

☑️By offering, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

☑️By technology, the machine learning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

☑️By application, the flight operations segment is projected to lead the global aerospace artificial intelligence market owing to higher CAGR as compared to smart maintenance and training segments.

☑️By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

