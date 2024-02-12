Secure Access Service Edge Market Anticipated To Reach US$ 11.096 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The secure access service edge market is expected to reach a market size of US$11.096 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, Secure Access Service Edge Market is expected to grow to US$11.096 billion by 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the secure access service edge market is the increase in cyber threats. The secure access service edge technology allows the integration of various network measures, which include secure web gateways, firewalls, and zero trust networks, ensuring consistent monitoring and protection of all network traffic anywhere in the world. The increase in cyber threats worldwide drives the demand for SASE technology, due to the increase in demand for data privacy in the market. As per the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, India has reported an estimated 16 lakh cybercrime incidents, with more than 32 thousand First Information Reports (FIRs) being registered during the period January 2020 to December 2022. The increase in cybercrime will be expected to increase unless more advanced and enhanced SASE technologies have been enforced in integrating robust security measures for the protection of network traffic, ensuring data privacy and mitigation of potential cyber risks.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the secure access service edge market. For instance, in May 2023, Kyndryl announced the launch of its managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution which is powered by Fortinet. This solution aims to help enable advanced network security initiatives for the customers with its integration of Fortinet's top-tier cloud-based security with Kyndryl's specialized network solution and security services, delivering tailored and advanced networking capabilities for a diverse range of customers in different industries.Access sample report or view details:The secure access service edge market, based on component, is categorized into four types- software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), and zero trust network access (ZTNA). The different types of components are networking technology components that are integrated to form SASE solutions, which include SD-WAN, a type of networking technology that uses software-defined networking principles for management and optimization of performance of wide area networks, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.The secure access service edge market, based on enterprise, is categorized into three types- small, medium, and large. All kinds of enterprises make use of SASE solutions, due to their capabilities of reducing cyber-attacks and the increased protection from any kind of external threats in the system.The secure access service edge market, based on end-user, is categorized into six types- BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, IT & telecommunication, and others. The banking, financial services and insurance sectors manage a large array of databases, which are prone to cyber-attacks and make use of SASE solutions to increase the protection of such threats, reducing the risk of cyber threats and attacks to the banking systems.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the secure access service edge market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the presence of global leaders of SASE solutions, which include CISCO, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler, and the strong support of the government. For instance, the California Department of Technology provides a SASE solution known as CDT SASE, which provides Application Layer security capabilities for CDT customers' Virtual Route Forwarding connectivity to the internet and CGEN. Along with government support, the North American region is home to one of the largest cloud service providers worldwide, which include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which further drives the growth of the SASE market during the forecast period.The research includes several key players from the secure access service edge market, such as Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco, Microsoft Corporation, Zscaler Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Netskope Inc., VMWare Inc., and Cloudflare, Inc.The market analytics report segments the secure access service edge market using the following criteria:.By Component:oSoftware-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)oSecure Web Gateway (SWG)oCloud Access Security Breaker (CASB)oZero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).By Enterprise Size:oSmalloMediumoLarge.By End-User:oBFSIoHealthcareoGovernmentoRetailoIT & TelecommunicationoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:oPalo Alto NetworksoBarracuda Networks, Inc.oCiscooMicrosoft CorporationoZscaler Inc.oCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd.oFortinet, Inc.oVMWare Inc.oNetskope Inc.oCloudflare, Inc.Explore More Reports:.SD-WAN Market:.IoT Node And Gateway Market:.Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn