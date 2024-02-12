‘Dillogical’ To Showcase Complexities Of Open Relationships In Light-Hearted Way

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The upcoming romantic streaming comedy 'Dillogical' presents a modern-day take on love and friendship.

The trailer of the show presents the situation of a proposed open relationship between a couple.

The show stars Priyank Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra, Nupur Nagpal, Chetan Dhawan and Prasanna Bisht in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of a crazy, fun-filled destination wedding, the narrative follows the couple as they explore their feelings and navigate their way through life.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the love lives of childhood sweethearts Saransh and Jinal. Their relationship becomes increasingly messy as Jinal proposes an open relationship, much to Saransh's surprise. Jinal is a talented and independent girl living in Vadodara, who wants to break away from her predictable life.

Talking about the series, Anshuman Malhotra said,“Capturing the essence of true love while tackling the modern norms of open relationship and situationship, 'Dillogical' perfectly balances the blend of romance, comedy and drama.

"My character Saransh is an old-school lover who explores his feelings while dealing with an unusual demand made by his partner, Jinal. I think 'Dillogical' will provide a fresh perspective to the audience with certain thoughts about their love life and relationship, giving them a clear picture of what they want."

Priyank Sharma said,“My character in the series, Dhruv, is that of a choreographer who helps Jinal explore her feelings, unravelling the complexities of her heart and helps in leading her back to herself. With a contemporary take on relationships and love, he is open to embracing new people and dynamics in his life."

Created by Arre Studio, 'Dillogical' will drop on Amazon miniTV on February 14.

--IANS

aa/arm