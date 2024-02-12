New Era Cap Announces Super Bowl LVIII Champions Collection Celebrating The Kansas City Chiefs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official sideline cap for the National Football League, has unveiled its Super Bowl LVIII Champions Collection celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs and their road to becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 20 years.

Paying tribute to the champs, this collection includes the hats worn by the players on the field while celebrating their victory and the ones they'll sport on the parade route.

LVIII CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM CAP : The chrome white cap features the Chiefs' logo on the center front of the cap underneath the words "Super Bowl Champions" with the roman numerals LVIII on the left front. The Super Bowl LVIII logo is featured as a patch on the right side of the cap while the NFL Shield is above the snapback closure. It's available in the Low Profile 9FIFTY and Youth 9FORTY profiles.



NFL® SUPER BOWLTM LVIII CHAMPIONS SIDE PATCH COLLECTION: Available in 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY profiles, this team-colored cap features the Chiefs' primary logo on the front with an embroidered Super Bowl LVIII Champions side patch on the right side.

NFL® SUPER BOWLTM LVIII PARADE COLLECTION : The all-black 9FIFTY and 9FORTY profiles feature the Chiefs' embroidered logo centered on the front of the cap with the words "Super Bowl LVIII" above it and the script "Champions" below it.

Both profiles have mesh backing, the Super Bowl LVIII logo as a right side patch, and the NFL Shield on the back of the cap. The winter knit cap has a black cuff with Chiefs' logo embroidered on the front with the NFL Shield on the rear. It also has a grey stripe featuring the words "Super Bowl LVIII Champions" along with a grey and black pom at the top of the hat.

"It's not easy to repeat as Super Bowl champions, so this historic moment for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans deserves to be celebrated with swagger and flair," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "After a season that challenged their mettle, this Super Bowl collection gives Chiefs fans a way to represent their team's tenacity and determination in styles that are fit for glory."

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit and social channels @neweracap.



