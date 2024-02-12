One Big Step For Bioelectronic Implant Developers Including US Nuclear’S Partner Grapheton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir -- On January 29, 2024, an innovative brain implant company reached a new company milestone by surgically implanting electrodes in the brain of their first human subject, thus signaling the opening of a new age and a new industry for companies such as Grapheton. US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is proud to be Grapheton's partner and largest investor, and is incredibly excited about their potential to revolutionize therapies for disabled people of every sort. Grapheton has developed cutting-edge bioelectronic implants aimed at treating various ailments such as cardiac abnormalities, chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, and hearing loss, taking their technology a step further by using next-generation carbon-based material and multi-modal probes that read both electrical and chemical signals.

A large number of bioelectronic devices are implanted every year to treat various ailments, but up until now, the implants have been quite primitive compared with Grapheton's innovative technology which has been developed over the past 15 years by scientists at San Diego State University. Grapheton has devoted itself to overcoming some of the biggest hurdles in this field:

Problem 1: Current implants degrade rapidly or are rejected by the body and can need replacement in less than 5 years. Current materials used for implants are typically metals and/or polymers which the body rejects as unnatural and foreign. These materials aren't able to withstand the body's harsh environment and will degrade and even corrode over time. Worse, these implants must be surgically replaced at frequent intervals which is expensive, traumatic, and increases the risk of infection.

To solve this, Grapheton uses special carbon-based electrodes that do not corrode, are much more durable, and can stay implanted in humans for several decades without degradation or damage to the underlying tissue.

Problem 2: The batteries in current implants contain very aggressive chemicals, and if they leak, the release of those chemicals would require prompt emergency surgery. Additionally, these batteries have limited capacity and may require frequent charging.

Grapheton has solved this issue by creating self-charging energy sources that use the brain's own salty-liquid environment as the power source, eliminating the need to recharge or repair the implant's battery.

Problem 3: Communication and translation with the brain is quite incomplete with current devices. Other competitors only measure the body's electrical signals, but much of the body's signaling is biochemical. Since only electrical signals can be measured, therapies are often conducted in trial-and-error which means multiple doctor visits, over/under shooting of treatments, and potentially serious side effects.

Grapheton's unique devices can simultaneously read both electrical and chemical signals, opening the door to closed-loop monitoring of the body's signals and allowing for continuous adjustment for the best possible therapy.

Grapheton's advanced technology has the potential to revolutionize human bioelectronic implants by creating lifelong treatments that don't degrade or lose power, and that continuously adjust to the body's electrical and chemical signals. US Nuclear's CEO is also a member of Grapheton's Board of Directors and is looking forward to Grapheton's transformative potential.

