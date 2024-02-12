VERB’S MARKET.Live Announces Launch Of Frankie Avalon’S Livestream Shopping Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Iconic Entertainer Will Present A Journey of Love, Music, and Wellness

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc . (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") is delighted to announce the launch of an extraordinary livestream shopping series on MARKET featuring Frankie Avalon, the entertainer beloved by generations, and co-hosted by the popular TV personality Albany Irvin. The show, the first in a series, is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST.



Show Highlights:



Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST

Hosts: FRANKIE AVALON, with co-host Albany Irvin (albanyirvin ) Product: Fruit and Veggie Supplements



Show Theme: A Journey of Love, Music, and Wellness

Join Frankie Avalon on a captivating journey through his illustrious career, filled with tales of celebrity interactions, experiences in the music and film industry, and how love has been a driving force behind his life and work. This unique livestream shopping event promises an exclusive glimpse into the legendary entertainer's personal and professional journey.

Exclusive Offerings:

Product Bundles: Frankie Avalon will present exclusive offers on his Fruit and Veggie Supplements, available in single and two-pack options.



Simulcasting:

MARKET's technology ensures the event's broadcast across multiple platforms, reaching a broader audience and allowing viewers from different corners of the internet to engage in the festivities.

This livestream is more than a unique shopping experience; it's an opportunity to connect with a living legend, gain insights into the world of entertainment, and be inspired by the power of love and wellness.

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event. Join Frankie Avalon and his fans and followers on MARKET and be part of a conversation that embraces music, love, and a celebration of life.

Follow VERB AND MARKET here:



VERB on Facebook

VERB on LinkedIn VERB on YouTube



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations: ...

Media Contact: ...