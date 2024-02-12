Sofwave Medical Appoints Medical Aesthetics Industry Expert James Bartholomeusz To The Role Of Chief Innovation Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced the appointment of James Bartholomeusz to the newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Bartholomeusz is a medical aesthetics expert and industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience. He will lead global product innovation, development, and go-to market strategies for new product launches.



“We are delighted to have James join Sofwave at this important stage of accelerated growth, product innovation and global expansion. His past leadership and track record in developing and launching new products includes driving the innovation and roll-out of groundbreaking body contouring technologies, leading-edge energy-based devices, and sophisticated skin treatment solutions, most notably the world's first fractional RF device,” noted Louis Scafuri, CEO of Sofwave Medical.“We believe James' relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence has positioned him at the forefront of the medical aesthetics industry. His past accolades serve as testament to his desire to redefine standards of care with a clear focus on long term patient experience. We look forward to the positive impact of James' leadership, vision and expertise, as we strive to set new treatment innovation benchmarks in our industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bartholomeusz said,“I am honored to join Sofwave and have been impressed with the rapid adoption, acceptance, and growing reputation of the Company's innovative SUPERBTM technology. Having helped develop and launch some of the industry's most popular and effective conventional energy-based skin treatment solutions. I look forward to collaborating with the team to bring the very best, transformative non-invasive skin treatment solutions to the market and accelerate new product launches and market penetration for Sofwave products.”

Mr. Bartholomeusz joins Sofwave after his previous role as chief technology officer (CTO) at Lutronic, where he was responsible for developing and executing an ambitious 5-year product roadmap and growth strategy that included various industry defining products like DermaV before Lutronic was acquired by private equity in August of 2023. Prior to Lutronic Mr. Bartholomeusz served Syneron-Candela as Global Vice President of Product Development.

