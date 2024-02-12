Liquidity Services ESG Report Highlights Achievements In Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circular economy leader demonstrates commitment to comprehensive, sustainable solutions for a global audience

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 -- Liquidity Services (Nasdaq:LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the publication of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report showcases the Company's progress towards creating a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet.



“The circular economy's necessity has never been greater and will only continue to grow as more organizations recognize its potential and power,” said Chairman and CEO Bill Angrick.“As our technological, economic, and service capabilities expand, so does our resolve to lead by example and create a better future through sustainable business practices.”

Highlights from the 2024 report include:



Expansion of our AllSurplus Deals marketplace into Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas, leveraging existing fulfillment centers to provide local consumers access to overstock and returned retail goods and divert them from landfills.

Reusing and recycling 375,000 pounds of electronic materials, 767,000 pounds of cardboard, and over 2,000 tons of wood materials across our eight fulfilment centers. Donating nearly $30,000 in furniture, home goods, and children's products to local charities.



As projections for the value of the reverse logistics industry continue to skyrocket , commitment to fostering circular commerce through trusted global marketplaces continues to be a priority for Liquidity Services. Through key partnerships with global organizations, we empower businesses to achieve their sustainability goals and unleash the full potential of the circular economy.

To access the 2024 ESG Report , visit the ESG Reports under our Governance tab on the company website.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

