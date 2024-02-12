Strategic Partnership Announcement: Chemid And Maryland Cannabis Administration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ChemID provides Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA) with software platform to Enhance Chemical Data Management and Oversight of Cannabis Testing Laboratories

- Lori Dodson, Maryland Cannabis AdministrationAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- : February 12th, 2024Contact: DC Crawford, (831) 869-3929The Creeative Group, LLCChem ID Announces Strategic Partnership with Maryland Cannabis AdministrationChem ID to provide MCA platform for Enhanced Chemical Data Management and Oversight of Cannabis Testing LaboratoriesAustin, TX Chem ID, a pioneering force in chemical data management, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with the Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA).A leading provider of cloud-based chemical data management solutions, Chem ID brings a comprehensive platform designed to facilitate the efficient management, customization, sharing, securing, and analysis of laboratory and cannabis product data for greater integrity within cannabis programs."Our partnership with the Maryland Cannabis Administration is a significant milestone in our mission to promote public safety and consumer confidence through cutting-edge data management solutions,” said Alex Andrawes, CEO of Chem ID“We are proud to work alongside MCA's forward-thinking leaders, equipping Maryland's cannabis program with the tools necessary for ensuring consistency, transparency, and excellence in product quality and safety."The partnership is set to revolutionize the way chemical data is managed and analyzed within Maryland's cannabis program. This step forward aligns with both Chem ID and MCA's commitment to public safety, regulatory compliance, and quality assurance in the cannabis sector.“MCA's mission is to provide an equitable, safe, and accessible cannabis program for consumers,” said Lori Dodson, a senior advisor with the Maryland Cannabis Administration.“The partnership with Chem ID ensures that standardized testing methods are consistently applied across our program, bolstering the state's regulatory framework and enhancing product integrity.Chem ID's technology and platform are designed to give cannabis agencies advanced tools for decentralized chemical data integration, storage, and AI-driven analysis, covering the entire supply chain, from seed to sale.The joint venture between MCA and Chem ID will enhance the operational capabilities of Maryland's state reference laboratory and position Maryland's cannabis operators for success on a national and international scale, preparing them for future compliance and competitive challenges.For more detailed information about Chem ID's innovative solutions and the impact of this partnership, please visit our website at .About Chem ID: Chem ID, part of Green Ocean Sciences, specializes in cloud-based chemical data management, offering solutions that empower industries to track, audit, and ensure the quality of their products and materials. Its platform centralizes, customizes, analyzes, and securitizes chemical data within the regulated consumer goods market.About the Maryland Cannabis Administration: The Maryland Cannabis Administration (formerly the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission) was established in 2014 to oversee Maryland's medical cannabis program. In 2023, the Administration became an independent agency that now oversees all licensing, registration, inspection, and testing measures pertaining to both Maryland's medical and adult-use cannabis industries.

