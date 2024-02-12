Collaborative Divorce Denton County Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

Collaborative Divorce Denton County members will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 4-8 for anyone seeking a better way to untie the knot.

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Divorce Denton County will participate in Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. From March 4-8, members of Collaborative Divorce Denton County will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand options for how they might divorce.“Divorce can be difficult, but when clients choose the Collaborative Divorce process, they will have access to their own attorneys, a neutral mental health professional who serves as a communication coach, a neutral financial professional and a child specialist if there are any children involved in the case,” said Camille Milner from the CDDC group.“These professionals provide additional expertise and support to help a divorcing couple reach a settlement of there case.”Collaborative Divorce Denton County will offer free divorce consultations to Denton County residents between March 4 and 8, 2024. To book a free consultation go to where you can also learn more about the Collaborative Divorce process. Anyone outside of Denton County can also use the website to find a divorce professional near them.Collaborative Divorce Denton County is an association of independent and unaffiliated attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial professionals dedicated to helping Denton County residents stay out of court during their divorce process. Collaborative Divorce Denton County is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Collaborative Divorce Denton County, visit

