Gurugram : Security Beefed Up Border Amid Farmers' Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 12 (IANS) In view of the farmers' protest, the Gurugram police on Monday tightened security on the Mewat, Rewari, and Jhajjar borders.

Gurugram police started checking suspicious vehicles and also put up barricades on border for vehicles entering Gurugram while a large number of security personnel were deployed there.

"I have given necessary directions to the departments concerned to step up security in the border area. If the district administration is required to deploy duty magistrates, it will will do the same. However, no inputs about the movement of farmers came to the fore in Gurugram," Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told IANS.

Apart from this, a senior official of the Gurugram police has also visited the border area to take stock of the preparations.

Meanwhile, the police have put containers near Panchgaon Chowk on the service lane on the Jaipur Expressway to block the expressway in case any inputs about farmers' movement are received.

"We have been instructed by our seniors to keep a vigil on suspected vehicles and farmers groups if they enter the district and keep informing them about the situations," said a Gurugram police personnel deployed at the border area.

However, the Gurugram police claimed that none of the farmer groups will cross or enter Delhi amid the protests from Gurugram.

"The Gurugram police are already on high alert amid farmers' protests. The strength of the personnel has already been at all the connecting borders of the district. Also, a rapid action force alone and extra force have been reserved to face any untoward situations on the border locations," a senior police official said.

"There was no such impact reported in Gurugram. Security has been increased since Saturday and strict vigil was being maintained in all border areas," he said.

