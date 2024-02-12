Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Soars To USD 5.9 Billion In 2022, Set To Reach Dizzying Heights Of USD 9.4 Billion By 2030 | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market was valued USD 5.9 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market” , by Type (One component, Two components), Applications (Home repairs and maintenance, Residential & commercial construction, Adhesive and joint sealant for glass, Appliances and Electronic devices, Mechanical & Motor Body Fabrication, Others), End User (Building and Construction, Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive, Packaging, Woodworking, and Joinery, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 5.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 9.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 6.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Applications , End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aerol ALSTONE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD Sample of Companies Covered Arkema AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The silicone adhesives and sealants market has experienced considerable growth and evolution in recent times, operated by rising demand through diverse industries. Silicone adhesives and sealants, considerable for their exceptional strength, elasticity, and resistance to extreme temperatures, have become essential in various applications. Their import ranges from construction and automotive to electronics and healthcare. Particularly, silicone sealants are important in the construction sector, providing needed weatherproofing and sealing for structures. In automotive manufacturing, silicone adhesives contribute to enhanced vehicle assembly and performance. The electronics industry benefits from their thermal conductivity and insulation properties, confirming the dependability of electronic devices. Silicone-based materials are essential to the healthcare sector, finding use in medical devices, wound care products, and dental applications due to their biocompatibility.

There is increasing importance of environmental awareness and sustainability, the silicone adhesives and sealants market is observing a prominent change towards eco-friendly formulations. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create silicone products that adapt to demanding environmental regulations and minimize their carbon footprint. The demand for low volatile organic compound (VOC) and solvent-free silicone adhesives and sealants is on the growth, determined by both regulatory requirements and end-user preference for environmentally friendly solutions. The market is observing development in advanced formulations that offer improved performance, adhesion, and drying properties. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, is developing as a key player in the market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market is due to sustained growth as industries worldwide increasingly recognize the versatility of these materials in confirming product reliability, performance, and environmental sustainability.

Major Vendors in the Global Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market:



Aerol

ALSTONE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD

Arkema

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Chengdu Guibao Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Dow

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel Adhesives Technologies

MASTERBOND

Momentive

Nitto Denko Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sika Wacker Chemie AG

Request for Discount @

Technological Innovations In Silicone Formulations

The silicone adhesives and sealants market is significantly rising because of continuing technological innovations in silicone formulations, marking a transformative phase characterized by improved performance, flexibility, and application potentials. Manufacturers are actively investing in research and development to create silicone products with heightened properties, focusing on features like adhesion, flexibility, and durability. Important advancements include the development of environmentally friendly formulations that obey strict regulations, with a growing change towards low volatile organic compound (VOC) and solvent-free silicone adhesives and sealants. This aligns with the global movement towards sustainability, assembly of both regulatory requirements and consumer preferences for eco-conscious products. The continuing evolution of silicone chemistry results in formulations with higher thermal resistance and stability, important in industries facing challenges related to high temperatures, such as automotive and aerospace. Overall, technological innovations in silicone formulations not only confirm the longevity and resilience of end products but also support the indispensability of silicone adhesives and sealants across diverse industries. This continuous advancement plays an important role in driving sustained growth in the silicone adhesives and sealants market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Technological innovations in silicone formulations

Increased urbanization and industrialization

The automotive industry's prominence on lightweight materials Environmental regulations

Opportunities:



Growing demand for eco-friendly formulations

Expansion of the electronics industry for silicone-based materials in electronic devices

The healthcare sector's rising dependence on silicone adhesives for medical devices and applications Increasing focus on energy-efficient construction

The Healthcare Sector's Rising Dependence on Silicone Adhesives for Medical Devices and Applications

The growing dependence of the healthcare sector on silicone adhesives for medical devices and applications presents a considerable opportunity within the silicone adhesives and sealants market. Silicone adhesives play a huge role in the manufacturing and assembly of diverse medical devices, ranging from wearable sensors to advanced diagnostic equipment. Their biocompatibility makes silicone an ideal material for medical applications, ensuring compatibility with the human body and justifying the risk of adverse reactions. The general use of silicone adhesives extends to the construction of medical implants, wound care products, and wearable medical devices, due to their exceptional bonding properties and flexibility. There is increasing demand for innovative medical solutions driven by an aging population and advancements in healthcare technologies, the market for silicone adhesives in the healthcare sector is dignified for substantial expansion. Silicone adhesives offer a reliable and durable bonding solution in various applications like catheters, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing importance of minimally invasive surgical procedures and the development of sophisticated medical devices further increase the demand for specialized silicone adhesives.

North America dominates the market for Silicone Adhesives and Sealants.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global silicone adhesives and sealants market. This region has experienced notable growth, driven primarily by the rise in the construction and automotive sectors. The region's commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient building practices has driven the demand for silicone sealants, given their durability and effective weatherproofing capabilities. The automotive industry's constant innovation and adoption of advanced assembly technologies have increased the utilization of silicone adhesives, contributing to market expansion. The severe environmental regulations in North America have further accelerated the transition towards eco-friendly inventions, amplifying the demand for low-VOC silicone adhesives and sealants.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the silicone adhesives and sealants market has observed amazing growth, fueled by the rapid pace of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. China and India, in particular, have developed as essential players, with expanding construction activities and a thriving electronics industry. The region's increasing importance on technological advancements in electronics has driven the demand for silicone-based materials in various electronic devices. The construction successful in Asia-Pacific has generated a growing requirement for high-performance sealants, further enhancing the market's growth prospects. The economic and diverse industrial activities in both North America and the Asia-Pacific region continue to grow and drive the silicone adhesives and sealants market in these regions.

Inquire Before Buying:

The Residential & Commercial Construction Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global silicone adhesives and sealants market, the application segment comprises various categories such as home repairs and maintenance, residential & commercial construction, adhesive and joint sealant for glass, appliances and electronic devices, mechanical & motor body fabrication, and Others. The demand for silicone adhesives and sealants in the market is significant because of their widespread usage in both residential and commercial construction. These versatile materials have become essential in construction applications due to their outstanding adhesive qualities, durability, and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. In residential construction, silicone adhesives and sealants play a vital role in ensuring airtight and watertight structures, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and preventing moisture infiltration. Similarly, in commercial construction projects, these materials are extensively employed for sealing joints, bonding components, and providing structural stability, contributing to the overall strength of buildings. The growth of the silicone adhesives and sealants market is driven by the ongoing expansion of the construction industry, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development.

Segmentations Analysis of Silicone Adhesives and Sealants Market: -



By Type



One component

Two components

By Applications



Home repairs and maintenance



Residential & commercial construction



Adhesive and joint sealant for glass



Appliances and Electronic devices



Mechanical & Motor Body Fabrication

Others

By End User



Building and Construction



Aerospace



Healthcare



Automotive



Packaging



Woodworking and Joinery

Others

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights @

Browse Similar Reports:

Industrial Adhesives Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

North America Laminating Adhesives Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Structural Adhesives Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |