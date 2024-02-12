Clouddefense.AI Is Back With Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays: An Exclusive Event For Cybersecurity Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense , a state-of-the-art CNAPP provider, is about to host the newest edition of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays, an exclusive in-person event tailored for tech enthusiasts, cybersecurity professionals, and individuals curious about online safety. Scheduled for February 22nd, 2024, this event promises to quench attendees' thirst for cybersecurity knowledge while providing an opportunity to network with industry experts.Event Details:Date: February 22nd, 2024Time: 5:30 PM–7:30 PM PSTLocation: Hacker Dojo, 855 Maude Ave, Mountain View, CA 94043, USAExclusive Speakers:1. Ayman Elsawah, Fractional CISO and Founder, Cloud Security Labs.2. Abraham Kang, Managing Consultant, Include Security LLC.Event Agenda:5:30 PM-6:00 PM: Mingle, Food, and Drinks6:00 PM-6:10 PM: Welcome Message from our TeamAnshu Bansal, CEO at CloudDefenseKarthikeyan M, VP of Engineering at TitaniamSuman Sharma, CTO at Procyon6:10 PM-6:45 PM: "Deciphering Zero Trust: Evolving Beyond VPNs and Enabling Zero Trust Across Environments and Web Solutions" by Ayman Elsawah.6:50 PM-7:20 PM: "Improving LLM Security Against Prompt Injection: AppSec Guidance For Pentesters and Developers" by Abraham Kang.Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to expand your knowledge of cloud security and connect with like-minded professionals. Book your Spot Now! Mark your calendars and join CloudDefense for Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here.

